Aldi stores will start stocking fireworks next week - with prices starting at 99p

The supermarket giant offers a selection of fireworks every year in the run-up to bonfire night

The nights are drawing in, the temperatures have taken a tumble, leaves are changing colour and Halloween decorations are filling the supermarket aisles. It won't be long, then, before bonfire night is upon us.

Traditionally known as "Guy Fawkes Night", and historically commemorating the failure of a gunpowder plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament, November 5 has become a time for families to gather and marvel at the spectacle of bright lights and loud bangs filling the skies.

Bonfire Night this year falls rather unceremoniously on a Tuesday, so we can probably expect organised displays to start taking place the weekend before and continue the weekend after.

A selection of “low noise” fireworks is included in the range this year

Meanwhile, amateur displays in people's back gardens will also be taking place on either side of Guy Fawkes Night itself, probably when the weather permits.

And that's where Aldi's range of fireworks comes in handy. If you'd like to put on your own display this year, Aldi could be the perfect place to pick up pyrotechnics, because the prices are particularly appealing.

There are plenty of other selection boxes available, including packs of small "Hawk Eye" rockets for £9.99, and a "Sky Shatterer" pack for £24.99.

Don’t forget to pick up some sparklers!

Firework safety

To coincide with the start of the store's firework sales, which begin in stores on Thursday, October 17, Aldi has published some safety guidance to help families enjoy their displays responsibly.

Stay safe right to the end: Don’t throw spent fireworks on the bonfire, and wear suitable gloves when holding sparklers. Keep water handy and use it to put out your fire after you’ve finished.

Don’t throw spent fireworks on the bonfire, and wear suitable gloves when holding sparklers. Keep water handy and use it to put out your fire after you’ve finished. Plan ahead: Set up your bonfire away from sheds and fences, and check the times you can legally set off fireworks. Warn your neighbours and keep pets indoors.

Set up your bonfire away from sheds and fences, and check the times you can legally set off fireworks. Warn your neighbours and keep pets indoors. Use your common sense: Keep naked flames away from fireworks and never go back to one that’s been lit. Don’t hold a lit firework in your hand, keep them in your pocket or throw them.

Keep naked flames away from fireworks and never go back to one that’s been lit. Don’t hold a lit firework in your hand, keep them in your pocket or throw them. Set them off safely: Keep your fireworks in a closed box and set off one at a time. Check the instructions with a torch, and light fireworks at arm’s length with a taper.

Pet and animal care

The RSPCA has also issued advice to the owners of pets and animals who might be adversely affected by the loud noises over Bonfire Night

How to calm dogs during fireworks

Walk your dog during daylight hours to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off.

Move your dog to the safe haven each evening before the fireworks begin. Provide toys and other things that they enjoy in the safe haven.

Make sure there are things for you to do too, so your dog isn't left alone.

Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks. Blackout your doggy safe haven, so they can't see any flashes outside.

Put on some music or TV to mask the firework sounds.

Ignore the firework noises yourself. Play with a toy to see if your dog wants to join in, but don't force them to play.

It’s important to look after pets and animals who are sensitive to fireworks

How to help cats who are afraid of fireworks

Provide hiding places in your home .e.g. under furniture or a quiet corner.

Don't stress your cat by trying to tempt them out. Leave them until they're ready.

Keeping them in to avoid them becoming stressed.

Microchip your cats in case they're startled and escape outside.

How to help small animals during fireworks

Partly cover outside cages and pens with blankets so it's soundproofed and hidden, leaving an area for animals to look out.

Provide bedding for small animals to burrow in.

Consider bringing them indoors - this will need to be done gradually, so plan ahead.

Keeping horses safe during fireworks

Know in advance - check to see if there are going to be any firework displays in your area.

Talk to the organisers - where possible, explain there are horses nearby and ask them to set off their fireworks in the opposite direction.

Get advice from the British Horse Society (BHS) - for top tips on keeping your horse safe and secure during the firework season