Standing at well under 5ft, Hayley Hume drives 14ft high, 16.5m long, 44 tonne, 16 wheeled tipper trucks along Britain’s motorways 60 hours a week. She delivers sand and gravel to building sites and quarries.

The 40 year-old became a qualified HGV driver in 2016 after passing her qualifications. Hayley told Derbyshire News that trucking runs in her family, saying: “I love lorry driving, there’s something addictive about it. My Dad was a lorry driver, my uncle’s a lorry driver, my cousin’s a lorry driver and my grandad was a lorry driver.”

Hayley explained the reason she became a lorry driver was because she was actually hit by one while driving in 2008. She said: “So the reason I became a lorry driver in the first place is because I got hit by a lorry.

Adding: “It spun me in the motorway, so then it put me off driving on motorways for a while and going near a lorry.”

Hayley said that it was her cousin Kyle, who is a lorry driver, who said she should come out with him to help her overcome her fear. She said: “So I did, and I enjoyed it, I loved it.” So she ditched her role as a dog trainer to become a pro trucker.

Hayley realised she was the shortest driver in the world after Googling the record and has now put her application forward for the Guinness World Record, saying: “I’m 4ft 8in and I’m going for the Guinness World Record for the world’s smallest lorry driver. The record at the minute is 155cm, I’m 140cm.”

Meet Hayley Hume, a 4ft 9in Derbyshire woman who loves being “high up” in her massive truck and is the smallest lorry driver in the world