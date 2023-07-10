A second young girl has died days after a Land Rover crashed through a fence into a school building in London. The family of eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad has paid tribute to the youngster who died in St George’s Hospital on Sunday following the horror smash in Wimbledon on Thursday (July 6).

In a statement issued via Metropolitan Police , they said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023.Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.”

Nuria was killed alongside classmate Selena Lau , with 15 others injured when a Land Rover smashed through a fence at The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road before 10am on Thursday during the end-of-term tea party.

Several people including a seven-month-old girl were taken to hospital. A woman in her 40s remains in a critical condition. A46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and was bailed until late July. She also suffered injuries but they were described as not life-threatening.

On Thursday, the police officially named an eight-year-old girl Selena Lau as the first victim of the tragic incident. In a statement released at the time, her family said: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted : “My heart goes out to the family of 8-year-old Nuria Sajjad and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

A total of 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and 16 people were treated after the incident, with 12 being taken to hospital.

Officers have collected CCTV from nearby buildings and spoken with a number of witnesses. The car was removed from the scene on Thursday night and was taken away for further examination.