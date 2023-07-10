Amazon has confirmed that its Prime Day sales will be making a return this week. The online retailer has confirmed that customers will be able to get their hands on hundreds of discounts including items such as electronic devices and kitchen gadgets.

In order to take advantage of the Prime Day deals, customers must be subscribed to the Amazon Prime Service. However, Amazon also offers a Prime 30-day free trial for those who want to take advantage of the Prime Day deals without subscribing to the service.

Early Prime Day deals are already available to Amazon Prime members on the website, including discounts on the Amazon Echo and Kindle devices.

Here’s all you need to know about Amazon Prime Day and how to get your hands on the best deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will begin at 12am on Tuesday, July 11 and will end at 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 13. This will allow Amazon Prime members 48 hours to bag any deals.

How often does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Amazon Prime Day happens on an annual basis and usually takes place in July. The discount event has made its return to July in 2022 after the pandemic caused Amazon to move the event to October.

What offers have been announced for Amazon Prime Day?

Discounts on individual products are yet to be announced for Amazon Prime Day but it is expected that Amazon will have deals on a host of its own products, as well as televisions, smartphones and earphones.

Here’s a list of exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members:

Amazon Prime Day takes place this week with many deals on offer

Until 8am on July 13, new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited , who are also Prime members, can receive four months of access for free.

For those interested in Kindle Unlimited , Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for £0, giving you access to unlimited reading and audio books, as well as magazine subscriptions.

If audio books are more your thing then Audible is offering three months for free . Membership for audible includes an unbeatable selection of new releases, best sellers, and Audible Original audiobooks and podcasts.

There will be a host of Prime Gaming deals included in Amazon Prime Day, including savings on both games and in-game content.

How to become an Amazon Prime member

In order to access the Amazon Prime Day deals you will need to become an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not fully ready to make the commitment to the subscription service then Amazon offers a Prime 30-day free trial , although you must cancel your subscription before the one month trial is over to prevent yourself from being charged.