Beetlejuice 2 has an official UK release date. The sequel to the original 1988 Tim Burton horror movie will land in cinemas on September 6, 2024, according to reports.

The iconic first film follows the story of a recently deceased ghost couple Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) as they try to scare away a dysfunctional family from their own home.

It starred leading actors Alec Badwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine Jones and Winona Ryder.

Thirty-six years on, Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Betelgeuse and Winona Ryder returns as Lydia Deetz. Netflix’s Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux join the cast of the new film.

Ortega, 20, will star as Deetz's daughter, although fans of the film will have to wait to find out who Justin Theroux will play.

It is not known if the rest of the cast - Alec Badwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, and Catherine O'Hara - will return to our screens.

The film will begin production on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the UK and is set to be released on the same day as Marvel’s ‘Blade’, a comic book adventure starring Mahershala Ali.