As summer is ushered out, autumn makes its way through the door and alongside it - a host of new Netflix shows for bingers to sink their teeth into.

Netflix - which is fresh off the back of losing a million subscribers due to the cost of living crisis - will hope it can win tv and film buffs back after announcing an exciting September schedule.

From the nail-biting Thai Cave Rescue to cult-classic Napolean Dynamite, here’s a taster of the new additions to Netflix this September.

What’s on Netflix in September?

Most Popular

New films and TV shows are coming to Netflix in September

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress, Abigail Cowen stars in the new season of teen-drama series, Fate: The Winx Saga.

The show - based on Nickelodeon series ‘Winx Club’ - is about a fairy named Bloom who enrols at a magic boarding school called Alfea.

Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2)

Love is Blind is a social experiment where singletons go on a date with one another and try to establish a connection. Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2) revisits the couples to uncover the journey since.

Blonde (2022)

Keep your eyes peeled for, Blonde, a new biopic drama starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe and The Pianist actor Adrien Brody. The film follows the actress’s dramatic life, on and off the screen.

The Courier (2020)

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the historical spy flick is all about British intelligence and Russian secrets.

Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix UK in September 2022

September 1

Æon Flux (2005)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale (2013)

Cop Car (2015)

Disconnect (2012)

Gecko’s Garage (Season 1)

Joe Kidd (1972)

Laurence of Arabia (1962)

Love in the Villa (2022)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

Midway (1976)

Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet – Kids animated movie.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Off the Hook (Season 1)

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)

Shameless (Season 11)

Son of Rambow (2007)

The Associate (1996)

The Sting (1973)

Under Her Control (2022)

September 2

Buy My House (Season 1)

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)

Fakes (Season 1)

Ivy & Bean Trilogy (2022)

Little Women (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

You’re Nothing Special (Season 1)

September 3

Amsterdam Vice (2019)

Le Ballon Rouge (1956)

Little Matters Insects (2014)

Operation Ragnarok (2018)

Pearl Islands (2013)

Portugal’s Mountains of Wonder (2016)

September 5

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

September 6

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1)

Get Smart with Money (2022)

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022)

Untold: The Race of the Century (2022)

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

September 8

Entrapped (Season 1)

The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022)

The Big Ugly (2020)

The Imperfects (Season 1)

September 9

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

End of the Road (2022)

Kajillionaire (2020)

No Limit (2022)

Narco-Saints (Season 1)

September 10

Killer Elite (2011)

Uncharted Amazon (2015)

Vampyres (2015)

September 11

All My Life (2020)

September 13

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

September 14

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1)

Heartbreak High (Season 1)

Sins of our Mother (Limited Series)

The Catholic School (2022)

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

September 15

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Part 2)

Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022)

Terim (Season 1)

September 16

The Brave Ones (Season 1)

Do Revenge (2022)

Drifting Home (2022)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1)

I Used to be Famous (2022

Jogi (2022)

Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2)

Santo (Season 1)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022)

The Brave Ones (Season 1)

September 17

Bloomfield (1970)

Glastonbury Fayre (1972)

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022)

September 21

Designing Miami (Season 1)

Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna (Season 1)

Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1)

Only For Love (Season 1)

September 22

Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series)

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Athena (2022)

Lou (2022)

September 24

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022)

September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)

September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022)

September 28

Blonde (2022)

September 29

The Empress (Season 1)

September 30