Former heavy weight World Champion UFC fighter Ian 'The Machine' Freeman has shared his emotional journey of how a personal tragedy led him to take on a new career with the NHS. Mr Freeman, who was the UK's first professional UFC fighter, wanted to give back to the NHS after he lost his father to cancer, in 2002. In 2013 he retired, fighting 28 matches in his career, winning 20 of those – of which nine were a knock out - but the 54-year-old wanted more from his life.