A true crime show explores the grizzly deaths of three young women in Blackpool, as Shots TV presenter Lucinda Herbert takes a tour of their unmarked graves. In the 17 minute mini-documentary, Lucinda joins in with a vigil to remember a young mum who was butchered in her living room, a woman killed in an air raid shelter on the prom, and a hotelier left with her 'head hanging off' after her husband slashed her throat.

The crime video, which is free to view, includes expert commentary from Deborah Contessa, a crime historian who gives tours around Layton Cemetery. Much of the filming took place during The Memorial to Murdered Women, organised as part of Reclaim International Women's Day Festival. In the short programme, campaigner Antonia Stack, shares her views on why the Reclaim group wanted to pay respects to these forgotten victims - in some cases, women who are buried in close proximity to their murderers.