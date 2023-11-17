This video shows the hilarious moment a dad - a roofer by trade - slips off a roof (but don't worry, he wasn't hurt)

Comical footage shows the moment a dad fell off a roof while trying to clean the windows.

Thomas Leather, 29, from Prescot, Liverpool, was trying to clean the skylight on his home extension - when he started slipping down the tiles. Before he could get his balance he slid off the roof entirely, hitting the gutter on the way down.

The dad-of-one – who ironically works as a roofer – luckily escaped without any major injuries.

But wife Helen, 28, who says she’d just asked him to do ‘one job’, says he walked away with bruised pride.