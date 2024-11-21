Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first-look trailer has been unveiled for brand-new series Meet The Rees-Moggs.

discovery+ UK and Ireland has released a preview and the key art for the new documentary, streaming on discovery+ from December 2.

This reality series has unprecedented access to Jacob Rees-Mogg, his wife Lady Helena, their six children, below stairs staff and Nanny Veronica.

Cameras follow life in the eccentric household through the Tories’ disastrous 2024 election and beyond - as the family tries to cope with life after politics.

With exclusive access, this fly-on-the-wall documentary series will be a never-before-seen look into his life at home in the 17th Century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children.

