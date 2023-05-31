As the nicer weather continues, and summer fast approaches thousands of people will be looking to plan their summer adventure. While most people opt to head abroad, staycations have become more popular over the years.

The UK has some of the most stunning coastal lines and scenic countrysides available to explore that are usually within driving distance. It’s not surprising that many are looking forward to hitting the road and taking a trip across the UK with their friends rather than flying to Spain.

With that in mind, Moneybarn car finance provider, conducted research into the best road trips you can take in the UK. They were able to determine their results by analysing each UK county based on a range of factors such as scenery, road length, things to do and places to stay to reveal the best UK road trips this summer.

North Yorkshire ranks as the UK’s best road trip destination, earning a total road trip score of 8.67/10. North Yorkshire offers some of the most scenic road trips in the UK, including - picturesque villages and rolling hills as well as historic landmarks and rugged coastlines. One of the most popular road trips in North Yorkshire is the North York Moors National Park, which covers over 550 square miles of rolling hills and heather moorland.

Other insights discovered through this study found that The North Coast 500 (often referred to as Scotland’s Route 66) is the most popular UK road trip on social media - with over 64 million TikTok views and 421,966 Instagram posts.

So, which are the best counties to take a roadtrip to this summer? Here’s a full breakdown of the top places to go.

Top 10 road trip hotspots in the UK

The full breakdown of locations and the study can be found at Moneybarn . Here are the top ten counties to take a road trip across this year and their overall score: