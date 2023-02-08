UK areas with the worst drivers revealed including Leeds - is your area on the list?

Price comparison website Compare the Market has revealed the areas of the UK which have the worst drivers. The list looks at road deaths and accident data, as well as speeding fines in each local authority area.

In 2022, 1,560 people died in road collision accidents in the UK, with a further 25,739 ending up seriously injured. Compare The Market claim that recent data shows there are around 126,247 road accidents in Great Britain every year.

New research from Moneybarn has analysed government data on road deaths and accidents, as well as the number of speeding fines handed out in each local authority area, revealing the areas in the UK with the worst drivers.

Bradford topped the list with a score of just 1.05/10. Known for its National Science and Media Museum, many visitors travel to and from the city, resulting in a high volume of traffic passing through this city on a daily basis.

Yorkshire features heavily on the list. Arguably most known for the revered Yorkshire pudding, and their multiple football teams areas such as Calderdale, Leeds and Bradford all make the top 10 list

Further findings from Moneybarn revealed the best drivers in the UK. Swansea is home to the UK’s best drivers, with just 1.5 casualties per 10,000 people and 2.57 speeding offences per 10,000 people.

According to Compare The Market, the number one leading cause for crashes in the UK is driver / rider reaction. The insurance comparison website says “The leading cause of collisions is due to errors or incorrect reactions from drivers as it accounts for 64% of incidents (43,000 in total).

“This includes manoeuvring dangerously at junctions and suddenly braking or swerving, so it’s important to ensure you’re aware of your surroundings and stay focused when driving.”

Top 10 areas in the UK with the worst drivers

