A major search operation has resumed in the River Clyde near Greenock after a tugboat believed to be carrying two people capsized.

The boat capsized in the mouth of the River Clyde at around 3.30pm on Friday (February 24). A multi-agency rescue agency was launched involving police, coastguard, and the RNLI.

The search was stood down at around 8pm on Friday and resumed at 8am this morning. A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a capsized vessel off Custom House Quay in Greenock today, February 24.

"It is believed the vessel had two crew members onboard. Just before 3.30pm coastguard rescue teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and searched the area. Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MoD Police vessel. The coastguard’s involvement in the surface search was terminated at 8pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were made aware of a tugboat having capsized off Custom House Quay in Greenock around 3.30pm on February 24. Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

The scene in East India Harbour, Greenock

