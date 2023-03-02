Steve Mackey, bassist for the band Pulp, has died aged 56. The band has paid tribute to Mr Mackey through a message on their social media pages.

In the statement, the band said: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

“It was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. We’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”

Mr Mackey’s wife, stylist Katie Grand, shared a moving post on her Instagram page. She wrote: “After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.

“Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker.

Jarvis Cocker and Steve Mackey of Pulp outside Magna in Rotherham in 2002

