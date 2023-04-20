Summer is just around the corner which means Brits are gearing up to book their summer holidays and flights to get them away. But, if your airline allows you to choose which seat on the plane you will be sitting in, you might be wondering which one really is the best to pick.

Choosing the right seat on a plane can provide many benefits depending on what you need on a flight. For example, if you’re just desperate to see them cloudy sunrise views, the window seat might be for you. But if you’re guilty of getting up and down to stretch the legs or them trips to the loo you might want the aisle seat.

Ahead of booking seats, travel expert Anton Radchenko from AirAdvisor has given a rundown of the pros and cons of which seat to choose on a plane.

Best plane seats to choose according to an expert

Anton says choosing a window seat towards the middle or front of the plane will be preferable for most. However, if travelling with young children, seats near the bulkhead provide extra space, and you won’t have to worry about them kicking the seat in front of them.

However, Anton recommends always checking the seating plan to determine the best seats for your specific needs and preferences.

Front of the Plane

Anton says the area with the most amenities is the front of the plane. You get to board and disembark first, minimising the time spent boarding. Also, the front of the plane gets food and drinks first, there is less turbulence, and it tends to be quieter.

Window Seats

Window seats are often coveted because you can use the window as a headrest, and people won’t wake you up to use the toilet and you get a nice view as you take off and land.

Anton said that the plane’s left side typically provides more headrest room than the right due to the location of the windows, so aim for the left side.

Middle and Overwing Seats

Most people aim for something other than the middle because it is cramped. But did you know that the middle, over the wing, is the smoothest spot? This is helpful for those who suffer from motion sickness or prefer the smoothest ride possible.

Aisle Seats

Aisle seats are a great option for those who want an extra room without losing the ability to recline their seat. Aisle seats allow you to stretch and lift the armrest for extra space and the feasibility of getting up and using the bathroom or moving around throughout the flight.

Seats to Avoid

Anton says there are areas to avoid when selecting your seating assignments. Seats at the back of the plane are typically not as smooth. You could feel the turbulence more, and it was typically louder due to the plane’s engines and auxiliary power near the back.

Seats near the galley

The galleys can be in the front, back, or middle of the aircraft and are louder because it is where the flight crews stay during the flight. Anton says seats near the galley can be incredibly frustrating during long flights.

Seats near the toilet

