Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1

The RMT has suspended strikes due to be held on March 30 and April 1, the union has announced.

A tweet from the union said: “Following further discussions between @RMTunion and the Rail Delivery Group earlier today, industrial action scheduled for 30th March and 1st April has is suspended.”

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group welcomed the move. They said: “This is great news for our customers and for our staff. We are now jointly focused on working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute, which will mean we can do what we have always wanted to do - give our people a pay rise and help secure the long-term future of the railway.”

Talks between the RMT Union and Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies have been long running, with the union arguing for better pay, conditions and jobs for workers. The strike would have seen members of 14 train companies walk out over the dispute.

Head of the RMT, Mick Lynch said earlier this week that the “ball is in the Government’s court” concerning industrial action involving members working for train companies. RMT has held 18 national walkouts since June 2022.

The RMT has been staging strike action at Network Rail since last July (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

