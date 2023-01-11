Bird-themed names are becoming increasingly popular among parents when it comes to naming their babies. These names, ranging from the well-known Evelyn to the obscure Phoenix, were chosen for their meaning and symbolism - but what are some other names that would fit your newborn?

According to a recent study conducted by UK conservation charity Royal Society for the Protection of Birds based on 2021 ONS data , Ava is the most popular baby name, with 2,576 parents choosing it for their daughter. Ava is derived from the word Latin ‘avis’ meaning “birdlike” evokes a ‘sense of liveliness’ and the name is thought to have its heritage based in German, Latin, Persian and Hebrew cultures.

Advertisement

This is followed by Evelyn (1,729), meaning ‘beautiful bird’ which translates from English and German heritage. Meanwhile Wren (279), which refers to a small brown songbird that is deemed to be ‘cheerful’ and ‘sociable by nature’ comes in third.

As for a baby boy’s name, Robin is found to be the most popular bird-themed baby name. Originally deriving from the variant name Robert, a total of 446 parents chose to name their baby boy after this bright, chirpy and charismatic bird.

Most Popular

The name Jonah is also proven to be popular among 419 parents. Originating from the Hebrew name meaning “dove” , Jonah is a symbol of peace and harmony, much like dove birds. Meanwhile, fictional and legendary bird born in Greek mythology, Phoenix comes in third, with 324 parents choosing to name their son after the iconic bird in 2021.

20 most popular bird-themed baby names

Advertisement

Girls

Ava - Various possible origins meaning “birdlike” or “lively” (2576) Evelyn - English origin meaning “beautiful bird” (1729) Wren - A small brown songbird; clever, cheerful and sociable (279) Robin - The most famous British bird; bright, chirpy and charismatic (129) Jemima - Hebrew origin meaning “dove” and symbolises peace (124) Raven - A popular and symbolic bird representing wiseness (106) Phoenix - A Greek mythological bird, symbolising renewal and regeneration (87) Paloma - Derived from the Latin word “palumbus” meaning “dove” (58) Birdie - Pays homage to birds; quick, delicate, and a go-getter (34) Daya - Hebrew for “bird of prey” – they’re compassionate and kind (25)

Advertisement

Boys

Robin - The most famous of British birds; bright, chirpy and charismatic (443) Jonah - Hebrew origin deriving from Yonah meaning “dove” (419) Phoenix - A Greek mythological bird, symbolising renewal and regeneration (324) Callum - Scottish Gaelic origin deriving from “Colomba” meaning “dove” (292) Jonas - A variation of Jonah also meaning “dove’ from Hebrew origin. (65) Wren - A small brown songbird; clever, cheerful and sociable (51) Arnold - Germanic origin meaning “strong as an eagle” (49) Griffon(in) Part eagle – a mythical creature denoting leadership and courage (35) Gavin - Scottish name originating from Gawain meaning “white hawk” (19) Finch - A tiny yet sturdy songbird; spiritual and compassionate (seven)

Advertisement