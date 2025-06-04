To help people become more considerate passengers, Tempcover has launched a Passenger Prince online theory test | Anthony Devlin/PinPep

Complaining, blocking the mirrors and reaching for the invisible brake are among the most frustrating passenger behaviours.

A study of 2,000 drivers revealed throwing wrappers around the car and fiddling with the radio were other top 20 pet peeves when ferrying people from A to B.

Along with watching loud videos on their phone, popping their feet on the dashboard and shouting out warnings about cars pulling out in front to make sure they have seen them.

It also emerged 17 per cent of women think their partner’s an annoying passenger and 'backseat driver', despite 69 per cent of men claiming they’re a good one.

As a result, 43 per cent of couples admitted their car trips regularly end in arguments, with 19 per cent then not speaking for a period of time.

However, 62 per cent of men prefer taking the driver’s seat in a relationship, with 45 per cent believing they are better drivers than their partners, and 42 per cent stating they enjoy being in control.

Although 32 per cent of men admit this changes when they want to have a drink and encourage their partner to be designated driver.

Marc Pell, managing director for Tempcover, a temporary insurance provider which commissioned the research and is now taking bookings for the world’s first Passenger lessons from PSM Driving School, said: “There’s never been formal guidance on how to be a good passenger, and that can lead to real tension, especially between couples.

“But we’re hoping some passenger lessons will help people rethink their passenger habits and improve the in-car dynamic.

“Our research shows that in many relationships, men do most of the driving but this is a way to flip the usual driving roles - letting a partner take the wheel so they can learn to be a princely co-pilot, letting go and discovering the joy of being chauffeured.”

Poor passenger etiquette can knock a driver’s confidence

Other passenger frustrations revealed by the poll included having loud phone conversations (31 per cent) and being inaccurate with directions (25 per cent).

While 25 per cent also have to bite their tongue when passengers actively touch the steering wheel, or other car parts.

Of the men who prefer to be behind the wheel when going somewhere with their partner, 15 per cent don’t like their partner’s driving.

And for 20 per cent of men, they do the driving as part of their agreed-upon couple ‘chore split’, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

The study also revealed that the impact of a bad passenger results in 42 per cent of women feeling on edge, while 19 per cent said it gives them anxiety about getting behind the wheel again.

While two thirds (63 per cent) of women find backseat drivers patronising.

Paul Middleton, owner and driving instructor at PSM Driving School, said: "Poor passenger etiquette can really knock a driver’s confidence - especially in relationships.

“From backseat driving to constant complaints, it’s often the little habits that make journeys more stressful than they need to be.

“We’re excited to offer lessons from our professional driving instructors, helping people unlearn unhelpful behaviours and become passengers who support, not stress out the person behind the wheel.”

Top 20 annoying passenger habits:

Making a mess Throwing food wrappers on the floor Complaining about the driving Shouting out warnings to the driver Putting feet on the dashboard Blocking the mirrors Telling the driver to go faster or slower Eating crumbly, loud or smelly food without my permission Screaming/ gasping if they think the driver is braking late / hasn’t seen something Changing the song/ radio station without asking Changing the volume of the radio without asking Talking on the phone loudly Watching loud videos on their phone Adjusting the temperature in the car without asking Getting directions wrong Touching the steering wheel/other car parts Talking about what they would have done differently Stepping on the invisible brake on their side of the car Opening/closing the window Clutching onto their seatbelt/ seat/ handle with their eyes closed