A timeless and stunning mansion built by Queen Victoria’s champion piper is on sale for £300,000. The grand nine-bedroom pad, constructed in the late 1800s by Duncan MacDougall, is said to be “one-of-a-kind” and will make a great family home.

The C-listed building, Dunolly House, located on the banks of River Tay in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, has a striking tower, and is said to be “one-of-a-kind”. An enormous garden envelopes the house, and it also has two front rooms, two kitchens and six bathrooms but needs restoration.

It is said to be “ideal for developers looking to bring this historic property back into usage” and described as “rare”. The current owner has already gained approval to convert the building into five generous apartments, which has attracted the interest of developers.

In easy walking distance of amenities, including a school and Aberfeldy golf club. The selling agent said the property has significant potential as both a family home or a hotel/guest house.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Thorntons Property Services, said: “This is a truly one-of-a-kind property, and provides an opportunity that is seldom seen.

“Its stunning location coupled with existing planning approval provides a perfect opportunity for developers to completely reimagine what Dunolly House could be.

“Equally it could easily become a beautiful family home with all the added features you could want including a balcony with river views, a roof terrace, and a sprawling lower terrace garden perfect for the summer months.

“It is a building which will require a fair amount of work to fully restore it. However, its size and location presents a unique opportunity with immense potential.”