A huge ITV star who used to be a prominent figure on This Morning is reportedly in talks to return in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s exit. Ruth Langsford, now of Loose Women, may be returning to the famous sofa soon.

Ruth had a regular slot on the show and presented alongside her husband, Eamonn Holmes. The pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, and it’s believed she could return to give the show a ‘family feel’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source told Bella Magazine: "The idea is that the show is desperate to reassure viewers that it’s a family operation and the more familiar faces there are the better - and whenever they’ve done market research, Ruth has always come up as a firm favourite."

It was reported that both Ruth and Eamonn were ‘blindsided’ at being replaced on the show as well as "furious and upset" at being axed - but returned just a year later to cover the summer break.

Most Popular

Ruth said: "We’ve hosted so many This Morning summers now and we always look forward to it. They are always a lot of fun the summer weeks, it has a slightly different vibe to it than the rest of the year.

"People are often tuning in on their own holidays so we look forward to hearing where people are and they send us messages about what they are doing for the summer. We’ve been doing this since Jack was really little."

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes just days after Holly Willoughby’s future on the show was seemingly confirmed, with reports suggesting the 42-year-old was set to sign a ‘lucrative’ deal, keeping her with ITV and to ‘save the show’.