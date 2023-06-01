These are the UK’s top 10 unexpected food and drink pairings

The survey of 2000 adults, conducted by Censuswide, revealed almost of half (43 per cent) admit to trying unexpected flavour combinations.

While over a third (39 per cent) say trying the odd food and drink pairings makes them feel joyful.

Surprising treats include crisps and chocolate (15 per cent), deep fried chocolate bars (14 per cent) and watermelon with feta cheese (six per cent).

While eight per cent of respondents admit they love the flavour fusions of strawberries dipped in or drizzled with balsamic vinegar.

Half of adults say they have their unusual delicacies at least once a month – and almost a third say they’d love to try them, but worry about being judged.

Psychologist Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, who reviewed the study, said:

“Curiosity is integral to our human nature, and a key way in which we learn about the world. As we age our curiosity often takes a back seat as we try to man age the increasing demands of work and families.

“With this in mind, it’s not surprising that people report feeling more joyful when they try new quirky flavours – it’s a great way to mix up the ordinary!

“Trying new flavours is a sensory experience that grounds us in the present moment, being more present has been proven to improve moods and reduce stress. Neuroscientists have found that we get a rush of dopamine whenever we have a new experience of any kind.”

“Dopamine is a mood-boosting neurotransmitter. It not only enhances feelings of pleasure and reward but also opens up the learning centres of the brain, helping us to be more motivated and focussed.”

Mixing up the ordinary

The results also found 42 per cent of adults say they feel more adventurous to try new and quirky foods and drinks in the summer.

While 24 per cent say sometimes the unexpected pairing just makes perfect sense.

A whopping 70 per cent agree there’s nothing wrong with having the food and drinks they enjoy all year round – even if they’re traditionally enjoyed in a particular season or weather.

In fact, 40 per cent of respondents said if it was socially acceptable, they would bring ‘winter treats’ into summer, while 50 per cent say food and drink options are limited during certain seasons.

Psychologist Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh also added: “Enjoying food and drink out of season appeals to our inner rebelliousness and enables us to express our unique preferences, which is associated with greater life satisfaction.

“Having unexpected fun and novel experiences can connect us to the more playful side of ourselves.

“Evaluating ourselves as being adventurous is associated with increased happiness and self-esteem – any small escape from life as usual can have a positive effect on our mood.”

For 40 per cent, hot cross buns ranked as the top seasonal food that’s wanted all year round.

With barbecues (37 per cent), mince pies (29 per cent), iced-coffee (25 per cent) follow closely behind.

And 27 per cent would love to keep Baileys in their roster of drink choices throughout the year.

UK’S top 10 favourite unexpected food and drink combinations

Crisps and chocolate Fries dipped in milkshakes Deep fried chocolate bars Baileys in a milkshake Strawberries dipped in / drizzled with balsamic vinegar Watermelon and feta cheese Mince pies and cheddar cheese Crisps crumbed in peanut butter and jam sandwiches Fries dipped in / drizzled in honey Fruit dipped in / drizzled with Baileys

