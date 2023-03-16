The top 10 lucky charms in Ireland – including numbers and bracelets

A quiz has been created to find out how just how lucky you really are.

It comes after study of 2,000 adults living in the UK and 500 in Ireland revealed those living in the Emerald Isle do indeed get the most luck – experiencing 40 fortunate moments a year.

But people from the UK get just 37 – nearly 10 per cent fewer.

Irish folks are also more likely to describe themselves as lucky, with 49 per cent believing they’re blessed, compared to 40 per cent elsewhere.

And the poll also found 66 per cent of UK adults claimed they’re due a bit of good luck in their lives.

But 26 per cent admitted they don’t truly know the meaning of luck and think it’s too hard to define.

A spokesperson for Lottoland.co.uk, which has launched the lucky in life quiz to celebrate its Irish Lotto draw this St Patrick’s Day, said: “Luck is such a strange concept – most people question whether it even really exists?

“Some people certainly seem luckier than others – something our lotto winners would attest to.

"But there’s no real evidence to show how or why luck might come about – it could be anything from wearing our lucky pants to finding a four-leaf clover. Or maybe it’s just in the stars!”

To increase their chances of good fortune, 23 per cent of UK adults have used a lucky charm – rising to 38 per cent of Irish respondents.

Lucky numbers, special bracelets and coins are popular good luck charms both sides of the Irish sea – with Irish people more likely to opt for a four-leaf clover.

Lucky charms

UK adults are most likely to consider themselves blessed with good luck when it comes to family, friends and relationships.

And 25 per cent consider having good health something to be thankful for, as it can often be decided by luck.

On the other side of the coin, Irish adults are 17 per cent more likely to believe in bad luck than people from the UK (67 per cent compared to 50 per cent).

And 57 per cent of those polled from the Republic of Ireland have experienced beginner’s luck – doing well at something on their first try.

This compares favourably to only 36 per cent of people in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to the Onepoll data.

Lottoland’s spokesperson added: “It seems people in Ireland not only think of themselves as being luckier, they actually are!

“The question is, do you have to be born in Ireland to enjoy that luck, or can you simply move from bad-luck Brighton to Dublin or Galway, and enjoy a boost to your fortunes right away?”

Top 10 lucky charms in Ireland

Lucky number Bracelet Coins Ring Four leaf clover Ladybugs Socks Horseshoe Rainbow Underwear

Top 10 lucky charms in the UK