The top 10 hobbies enjoyed by Brits - including reading, sports and cooking

Research has found which hobbies are the most popular for 2024.

By Holly Allton
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:19 GMT

As we settle into the New Year, many of us have set goals for ourselves that we would like to achieve by the end of the year.

While quitting bad habits is usually the most popular New Years’ resolution, some of us are actually looking to take up new hobbies and interests. 

Adobe Express conducted a survey of UK adults to determine which hobbies are the most popular in 2024.

Reading takes the top spot with 25% of people choosing it as their favourite hobby. Reading has been loved for many years, and with more ways to do so in the modern age, it has remained a top hobby.

1. Reading

Walking is also hugely popular, especially at the beginning of the year as people tend to set fitness goals. 30% of people said they enjoy walking as a hobby.

2. Walking

Cooking up a storm in the kitchen is a hobby enjoyed by many, with 29% of people citing it as a firm favourite.

3. Cooking and baking

Whether you’ve always played an instrument or have taken up learning one as a new hobby, it is a hobby that has been enjoyed by music-lovers for years, with 25% of people saying it is their favourite past-time.

4. Playing an instrument

