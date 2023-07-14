News you can trust since 1859
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

The 50 best beaches in the UK have been revealed by The Times and Sunday Times. It’s the 15th edition of the prestigious list but is the first reader-nominated edition where readers sent in their favourite sandy spots.

It took around a month to curate the list with every beach critiqued on a list of 11 points including cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly.

This comes as the Cerberus heatwave threatens new record temperatures for Europe. The scorching heat has seen weather alerts put in place across Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece.

    Weymouth, Dorset

    Woolacombe, Devon

    Studland, Dorset

    Exmouth, Devon

    Porthcurno, Cornwall

    Porthminster, Cornwall

    Constantine Bay, Cornwall

    Grebe, Cornwall

    Beer, Devon

    Rhossili Bay, Gower, Swansea

    Barmouth, Gwynedd

    Broad Haven South, Pembrokeshire

    Caswell Bay, Swansea

    Llanbedrog, Gwynedd

    Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire

    Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Swansea

    Traeth Penllech, Gwynedd

    Bamburgh, Northumberland

    Dunstanburgh, Northumberland

    Cresswell, Northumberland

    Tynemouth Longsands , Northumberland

    Formby, Merseyside

    Whitby Sandsend, North Yorkshire

    Filey, North Yorkshire

    Ballycastle, Co Antrim

    Benone, Co Londonderry

    White Park Bay, Co Antrim

    Portrush East Strand, Co Antrim

    Portstewart, Co Londonderry

    Salmon Rock Beach, Co Antrim

    Murlough Beach, Co Down

    Findhorn, Moray

    Coldingham, Scottish Borders

    Wester Ross, Highland

    Rhu Point, Highland

    West Sands, St Andrews, Fife

    Sanna Bay, Highland

    Kilbride Bay, Argyll and Bute

    Holkham, Norfolk

    Brancaster, Norfolk

    Cromer, Norfolk

    Skegness, Lincolnshire

    Dunwich, Suffolk

    Felixstowe, Suffolk

    Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex

    West Wittering, West Sussex

    Stone Bay, Kent

    St Margaret’s, Kent

    Winchelsea, East Sussex

    Lepe, Hampshire

