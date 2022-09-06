A new app has been launched that is supposed to help you understand what your cat is saying.

The self proclaimed ‘cat translator’ app Meow Talk Cat Translator says it uses A.I. to assess what your furry friend’s meows and hisses actually mean.

Meow Talk is developed by former Amazon Alexa engineer Javier Sanchez and logopedics lecturer Susanne Schotz, and first hit the app stores in 2020, but has seen a surge in popularity over the last few weeks after becoming viral in Japan.

The developers claim that advanced technology translates meows, purrs and even hisses into humanspeak in order to develop stronger, more meaningful bonds with their cats. And that with the app’s collection of cat health services, cats may enjoy longer, healthier, and happier lives.

Meow Talk uses 13 preset cat vocalisations as a mapping to what your cat might mean when it makes a certain sound, and shows the term on your smartphone screen, with the ambition to bring pets and their human owners closer together.

The COVID-19 lockdown saw a huge increase in households around the United Kingdom getting a pet, and cats are among the most popular ones. So the need to understand what cats are saying might never have been this high for Britons.

It should however be pointed out that nothing about this app is scientifically proven, and that it simply bases your cat’s language on what the sound might mean.

This means that any human doing cat sounds would have their speech translated as well.