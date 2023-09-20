Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The odds for the winner of the upcoming series of The Great British Bake Off have been revealed. The odds come courtesy of betting giants Paddy Power, with them tipping Josh to be crowned the winner for the show that begins on Tuesday, September 26.

27-year-old Josh is a chemist by trade, and currently works as a post-doctoral research associate. He says he always tries to approach his bakes with scientific acumen and usually uses ingredients from his own garden.

He is closely followed by Abbi, who has odds of 11/4. Abbi, also 27, is a veg grower and delivery driver from Cumbria. Her baking inspiration comes from the countryside and she looks for her ingredients in nature giving her bakes a pure taste.

Unfortunately for personal assistant Cristy or database administrator, Dana, they are tipped for the ‘wooden spoon’ this year, both priced at 33/1, some way off of the closest to them, Amos, who is 25/1.

Rachael Kane, spokesperson for Paddy Power, said: “Looking at the line-up for this year’s series of the Great British Bake-Off, Josh is looking like a legend in the baking, so he’s our favourite for 2023.

“But, with the likes of Cristy and Dana having some far longer odds, their hopes of victory may crumble pretty quickly.”

The Great British Bake Off odds

9/4 - Josh

11/4 - Abbi

3/1 - Saku

6/1 - Keith

8/1 - Nicky

12/1 - Dan

14/1 - Rowan

20/1 - Tasha

20/1 - Matty

25/1 - Amos

33/1 - Cristy