The Graham Norton Show: Who is on BBC show this week including Pedro Pascal, Helen Mirren & Patrick Stewart
The Graham Norton Show is back this week for a thrilling new episode on BBC One - here’s who’s appearing
Graham Norton will be joined by a star-studded cast of A-listers in this week’s instalment of The Graham Norton Show. The flagship BBC One show welcomes stars from across the globe to its studio every Friday.
Norton has kept the UK entertained over the years with his long-running chat show, which first aired on BBC Two in 2007 before switching to BBC One in 2009. During this time, the Irish presenter has interviewed high-profile celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg, and Kate Winslet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last week Graham was joined by stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) including Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan and Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman. Meanwhile, pop star Pink performed her new single ‘Trustfall’.
Who is set to appear on The Graham Norton show this week?
Who is on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show this week?
Joining Graham Norton in the studio this week will be legendary actors Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Patrick Stewart. Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose will join the pair on the sofa alongside The Last of Us’s Pedro Pascal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Performing her latest single ‘Weekends’, BRIT Award nominee Freya Ridings will be singing the show out.
How to watch the The Graham Norton Show
The Graham Norton Show will air on Friday, February 24 at 10.40pm on BBC One. You can watch the episode after it airs on the BBC iPlayer website.