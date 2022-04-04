The Farmhouse at Mackworth: A dream restaurant in Derby

The Farmhouse at Mackworth

The ethos of The Farmhouse is to be excellent in everything they do. They also aim to go above beyond for each guest. From my experience, I can confirm that they definitely follow through on their promise. It is a dream restaurant in Derby.

We were shocked to see how efficient the restaurant was. From the idyllic location to the smooth-running service, we knew we were in for a treat.

The dishes in the restaurant are cooked to perfection. Furthermore, we were served in good time. We did not have to wait hours for our meals.

From the smell of the food alone, I knew it would be a win. The different flavours of the food made more even more excited to try it.

I tried the pan-fried chicken and it was exceptional. As I am also a cheese lover, this dish ticked all the boxes for me. The dish were perfectly balanced and nothing was too spicy or overpowering.

All the servers are excellent and always willing to assist at The Farmhouse. We were served by Aless Jones who was patient, kind and understanding. She always had a smile when talking and was happy to recommend a good dish to our liking.

The desserts at the restaurant exceeded our expectations. Each one was presented beautifully and did not look rushed or unpleasant. The taste matched this quality, and we cannot wait to come back to try something new!

The Farmhouse did not disappoint and I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for quality food in a beautiful location.