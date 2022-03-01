The baby names that have fallen in popularity over the past five years

Some baby names are becoming less popular

Scarlett, Harvey and Jayden are the baby names that have fallen out of favour the most over the past five years, according to new research.

Names associated with the royal family are also becoming less popular (photo: adobe)

While other popular monikers like Jessica and Samuel have fallen from grace, names belonging to several key members of the Royal Family are also slipping down the rankings too as Harry, Elizabeth, Charlotte, William and Charles have all experienced a decline in popularity.

Online casino Slingo have analysed the most up-to-date ONS data from 2016 to 2020 to determine which forenames could be fading into obscurity in years to come.

They’ve assessed the names from the Top 100 (with #1 being the most popular) that could be going out of fashion after continually sliding down the popularity rankings over the last five years.

Biggest Consistent Fallers in the Top 100 from 2016-2021

Rank 2016/2017 Rank 2020/2021 Places fallen Jayden 61 98 37 Harvey 54 86 32 Scarlett 18 50 32 Lilly 60 91 31 Georgia 54 84 30 Abigail 58 87 29 Holly 52 81 29 Jessica 8 37 29 Amber 55 83 28 Riley 40 67 27 Lucy 43 69 26 Chloe 23 46 23 Lola 42 65 23 Samuel 24 47 23 Daniel 28 50 22 Ellie 48 67 19 Heidi 76 95 19 Elizabeth 38 56 18 Hannah 57 75 18 David 43 60 17 Dylan 38 55 17 Charles 72 88 16 Toby 46 62 16 Imogen 37 52 15 Jacob 5 19 14 Emily 3 15 12 James 12 24 12 Sophie 14 26 12 Alice 17 27 10 Harrison 32 41 9 William 11 20 9 Charlotte 12 20 8 Ella 9 16 7 Edward 23 29 6 Harry 2 8 6 Jack 4 10 6 Eva 30 35 5

Baby names that have consistently dropped down the Top 100 since 2016