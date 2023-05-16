The Apprentice star Megan Hornby has closed her sweets and restaurant business just weeks after the semi-final episode aired on BBC One. The businesswoman was told “you’re fired” by Lord Alan Sugar during the brutal semi-final episode, meaning she came in third place on the show.

The 24-year-old claimed ‘the world is [her] oyster’ during the black cab segment shortly after she was fired by the Amstrad founder. She won a legion of fans during her time on The Apprentice due to her savvy business skills and following her time on the show, she was due to return to her sweet-shop themed bar and restaurant Club Candy in Hull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Megan has decided to close down her business after realising she had outgrown the company. Speaking to Hull Live , Megan said: "I came out of The Apprentice house and obviously, it completely changed my life.

"I got this beautiful cocktail bar and restaurant setup, which was something that I had wanted for years. I grew up working in hospitality but what I realised was, the only reason I wanted it is because it was all I knew.

Most Popular

"And actually, it wasn’t making me happy anymore. Even though I’ve done really well, and I’m so young to have achieved this, I am not happy and this is a really hard lifestyle and industry to choose if you’re not absolutely 100% in it."

The Apprentice semi-finalist Megan Hornby

Advertisement

Advertisement

Megan closed the business two months ago but publicly announced its closure following her time on The Apprentice. While Megan may have closed down the restaurant, it’s not completely over for her sweet business.