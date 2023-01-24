If you’re a Tesco shopper who reaches for the free from and dairy-free ranges you might want to check your food shop as an item has been recalled as it could contain milk. Tesco released a product recall warning earlier this month to inform customers.

The product recall was posted on the Tesco website on January 18. The item affected is the Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot 55g. The Tesco website states that the product is gluten, milk and dairy free, but in this instance the item could contain milk.

The website states: “We’re recalling one batch code of Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot 55g with a best-before date of 01 September 2023, due to the possibility some packs may contain milk.”

Customers with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents are asked not to consume the product but instead return it to the Tesco store from where it was purchased for a full refund. No receipt is required.

Tesco’s product recall does not state how milk may have entered the product.

Tesco free from Goldren Syrup porridge which has been recalled

