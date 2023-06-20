Taylor Swift UK tour: How to get tickets for The Eras Tour, full list of international dates & presale
Swifties rejoice as Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour UK and international dates - here’s how to get tickets
Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and international dates for her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The singer took to social media to share her excitement about making her return to stages across the pond, saying: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”
Desperately waiting for Taylor Swift UK dates is a feeling us international Swifites know All Too Well, but now we’re finally Out Of The Woods. That’s right, Miss Americana herself is finally returning to the UK after five long years.
Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.
For months social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.
So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most Enchanted event of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK tickets
General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.
- London dates - July 18
- Edinburgh dates - July 19
- Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20
On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK presale
Presale information will be announced in due course. This article will be updated when the information is available.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates
Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:
- 7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- 8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- 14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
- 15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
- 18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 21 June - London, Wembley Stadium
- 22 June - London, Wembley Stadium
- 16 August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 17 August- London, Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist
Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were:
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘tis the damn season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne problems
- Tolerate it
- ...Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Invisible string
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit affairs
- My tears ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Surprise song (Death By A Thousand Cuts)
- Surprise song (Clean)
- Lavender Haze
- Anti‐Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma