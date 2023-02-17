A stunning waterfront mansion worth £4.5 million is up for grabs in the UK’s biggest ever house draw. The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will scoop a six-bedroom, three storey house overlooking the picturesque Fowey Estuary in Cornwall.

Situated in one of the most desirable waterfront locations in the country, the house provides spectacular views and even comes with a yoga studio. The dream home will be the biggest ever house prize draw to be offered in the UK, and comes mortgage free with all stamp duty and legal fees covered - and will help raise crucial funds for Marie Curie .

The winner is also given £100,000 cash to help them settle in - and is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it. If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve up to £14,000 a week from peak season holiday rentals.

Claire Richards, Marie Curie ambassador, singer and member of pop group Steps said: “This incredible house will be a life changing prize for one lucky winner - but more importantly - the money raised will help Marie Curie continue its incredible work supporting people at the end of their life.

“The partnership between Marie Curie and Omaze is raising vital funds for a charity that plays such a crucial role for people affected by terminal illness. Everyone who enters is contributing towards this vital cause - and of course someone is guaranteed to win the dream home in Cornwall too.”

The property, which comes with furnishings included, is an outstanding example of modern architecture, designed by the highly acclaimed West Country architects Harrison Sutton . The bright and airy entrance hall welcomes you into the property, with an adjacent home office that provides panoramic estuary views.

The main sitting room forms the heart of the home and gives incredible views across the estuary through floor to ceiling glass doors that lead onto one of the terraces. A state-of-the-art kitchen and breakfast room features a central island and glazed sliding doors on two sides that lead out onto a cantilevered balcony.

A secondary kitchen pantry sits on the other side of the hallway, next to a stylish dining room with ample space for entertaining family and friends. Upstairs, you’ll find a large open landing, leading to the main bedroom, which has glazed walls on two sides and some of the finest estuary views the property has to offer.

In addition to a dressing area, there is a luxury en-suite bathroom with a walk in shower. The lower ground floor contains a utility room with a back door and playroom area that could be used as a seventh bedroom, again offering views of the estuary.

To top things off, a yoga studio sits at one end of the garden with yet more breathtaking estuary views thanks to the curved floor to ceiling window. To the front of the house, steps lead down to a concrete landing stage that provides direct water access to the property’s own mooring.

The property is close to an array of Cornwall’s sandy beaches and only 200 yards away from the town of Fowey via ferry. As well as making its grand prize winner a multi-millionaire - the Cornwall II House Draw will also support the end of life charity, Marie Curie , helping it provide care and support to more people affected by terminal illness.

Matthew Reed, chief executive at Marie Curie , said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without the care and support they need. This is heart-breaking for each person this happens to, and for the people who love them. At Marie Curie we strive to improve quality of life for dying people whilst ensuring that emotional support is available to their loved ones, too.

"We are delighted that Omaze shares our belief that everyone deserves the best experience possible at the end of life and has chosen to partner with us." Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £100,000 and has a target of at least £500,000.

James Oakes at Omaze said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with Marie Curie for our biggest ever house draw, in Cornwall. By offering this incredible waterfront property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising vital money and awareness for charities.

“We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £9,150,000 for good causes across the UK.”