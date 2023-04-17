Stunning images released showing the Red Arrows in pre-season training ahead of display season 2023
The Red Arrows have been pictured training ahead of a packed display season in 2023
Stunning images have been released showing the RAFRed Arrows training in Croatia ahead of a packed schedule in the UK. The team left for the country on Friday, April 14 from RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire.
The Red Arrows underwent their pre-season training in Croatia due to ‘guaranteed’ perfect weather - allowing the highly skilled team to fly multiple sorties a day, which is vital to hone their skills and manoeuvres in preparation for the 2023 display season.
Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows continue to dazzle hundreds of thousands of spectators every year with their daring shows, including the Bournemouth Air Show and more.
The team consists of 11 pilots, nine of whom fly in the display, and more than a hundred support personnel and technicians. Each of the pilots has previous fast-jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier.
This comes as the Red Arrows display season in 2023 draws closer, and is anticipated to get underway in May. Wing Commander Adam Collins, Officer Commanding of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “I know many people, including countless families, are already eager to plan which of these events they’ll be going to and we can’t wait to entertain and inspire those watching.
“The 2023 season is one of the busiest in recent years and each show is a great opportunity for the Red Arrows to perform a new display that represents the speed, agility and innovation of the RAF.”
June 2 - Midlands Air Festival
June 3 - Midlands Air Festival
June 3 - English Riviera Airshow
June 4 - English Riviera Airshow
June 8 - Isle of Man TT
June 11 - RAF Cosford Airshow
June 24 - Armed Forces’ Day National Event
June 25 - IWM Duxford Summer Show
July 1 - Teignmouth Airshow
July 1 - Wales Airshow
July 2 - Wales Airshow
July 2 - Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow
July 13 - Goodwood Festival of Speed
July 14 - Goodwood Festival of Speed
July 14 - Royal International Air Tattoo
July 15 - Royal International Air Tattoo
July 16 - Royal International Air Tattoo
July 21 - Peterhead Scottish Week
July 29 - Old Buckenham Airshow
August 12 - Blackpool Airshow
August 13 - Blackpool Airshow
August 13 - Whitby Regatta
August 16 - Cromer Festival
August 17 - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 18 - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 19 - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 20 - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 20 - Folkestone Air Display
August 24 - Clacton Airshow
August 25 - Clacton Airshow
August 25 - Sidmouth Regatta Airshow
August 26 - Rhyl Airshow
August 27 - Rhyl Airshow
August 31 - Bournemouth Air Festival
September 1 - Bournemouth Air Festival
September 2 - Bournemouth Air Festival
September 3 - Bournemouth Air Festival
September 9 - Southport Airshow
September 9 - Scottish International Ayr Show
September 10 - Great North Run
September 14 - Guernsey Air Display
September 14 - Jersey International Airshow
September 16 - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow
September 17 - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow