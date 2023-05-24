Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington have reportedly signed up to appear in the next series of Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted.

In March, the reality show returned to our screens with its fifth series. Viewers watched intently as 10 celebrities - who were put in teams of two - battled it out to outrun the Hunters in the Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Hunted special.

One of the pairs included Strictly pro dancer Katya Jones and Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller. Despite their joint effort, Karen and Aimee were the second couple to get caught on the show.

It is believed that the duo have now convinced Giovanni and Kai to take part in the next series.

A TV insider told The Sun: “It was their mate Karen who convinced them to take part after she had such a great experience on Hunted when she was paired with Olympian Aimee Fuller.

“Not only did she love the challenge, she also liked the fact it was for such a good cause - raising awareness and funds for Channel 4’s Stand up to Cancer Appeal.

“Given the natural competitiveness between the dance pros, Giovanni and Kai will want to show they can do better than her in the competition.

“Karen and Aimee were the second couple to get caught on the show - so the boys just need to make sure they aren’t the first.”

Giovanni and Kai are set to be joined by Loose Women star Denise Welch and her husband Lincoln Townley as well as EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

