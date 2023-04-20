Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood is to star as Miss Hannigan in the hit musical Annie, replacing Paul O’Grady. The role was previously fronted by Paul O’Grady before his sudden and tragic death at the age of 67.

According to reports, the choreographer and judge and West End performer has been drafted in as a replacement as the stage show takes over Southampton. The pair were already sharing the role during the latest UK tour.

Craig made his debut as Miss Hannigan at The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham earlier this month. The 58-year-old confirmed the latest news as he shared an article on his upcoming performance on his Twitter page today, (April 20).

The BBC star, who was a friend of the late comedian, paid a heartfelt tribute to Paul after hearing the shock news of his death.

At the time, he tweeted: "I’m in a state of shock this morning waking up to the news that my gorgeous colleague and friend Paul O’Grady has passed away.

"I’m actually reeling in disbelief. He was such a wonderful human being. Funny and to the point. Paul, legend, RIP darling."

The star addressed the audience in Birmingham following the first performance of the musical after Paul’s death. He dedicated that show and every one which was to follow to O’Grady’s memory.