News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe announces UK with Edinburgh, Sheffield & London dates - ticket info

Johannes Radebe is back with a brand new UK tour for 2024 .

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has announced he is embarking on a new tour with UK dates next year. The 36-year-old South African dancer is set to dazzle on stage in 2024 with his new show titled House of Jojo.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Radebe wrote: “A new story begins…Welcome to the House of Jojo! Kindly leave all your expectations at the door, and let’s party like everyone is watching.

“I am thrilled to announce that I am back with a brand new UK tour for 2024 and the doors to the House of Jojo are now OPEN! You are all invited to my glamorous celebration and it’s jam packed with dazzling costumes, roof-raising music and of course, world class dancing.

During his appearance on The One Show on Monday, June 5 where he added: “I am going on tour next year, in 2024. No rest for the wicked, you can’t rest. It’s just been incredible. The fact that we’re coming back again next year and we called it House of Jojo, that for me is incredible.”

Most Popular

    Johannes, 36, joined Strictly Come Dancing in the seventeenth season series where he was partnered with actress Catherine Tyldesley. 

    In 2021, he was in the dance show’s first male same-sex pairing with former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite. Most recently, he was paired with comedian Ellie Taylor.

    Johannes Radebe’s House of Jojo 2024 UK tour dates:

    March 29 - Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

    March 30 - New Theatre, Oxford

    March 31 - Grand Theatre, Leeds

    April 4- 6  - Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

    April 7 - Mayflower Theatre, Southampton 

    April 8 - Hall for Cornwall, Truro

    April 11 - Spa Theatre, Bridlington 

    April 12 - Globe Theatre, Stockton

    April 13 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham

    April 15 - Hippodrome, Bristol

    April 18 - Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury 

    April 19 - G-live, Guildford

    April 20 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

    April 21 - Playhouse, Edinburgh

    April 24 - Orchard Theatre, Dartford

    April 25 - Grand Opera House, York

    April 26 - The Sands Centre,Carlisle 

    April 27 - City Hall, Sheffield

    April 29 - May 1 - Grand Opera House, Belfast

    May 4 - London Palladium, London

    May 5 - Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

    May 7 - 8 - Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

    May 9 - Opera House, Manchester

    May 10 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

    May 11- Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Sea

    May 12- Theatre Royal, Norwich 

    May 15 - 16 - Curve, Leicester

    May 17 - Opera House, Blackpool

    May 19 - Theatre Royal, Newcastle

    May 22 - MK Theatre, Milton Keynes 

    May 23 -24 - Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

    May 25 - Venue Cymru, LLandudno

    May 26 - Regent Theatre, Stoke On Trent

    May 29 - 30 - Theatre Royal, Brighton 

    May 31 - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon 

    June 1 - Forum, Bath

    June 2 - Empire Theatre, Liverpool

    How to book tickets for House of Jojo tour

    To book your tickets for the House of Jojo, visit www.johannes-live.com.

    Related topics:Strictly Come DancingLondonSheffieldEdinburgh