The class of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 are gearing up for this year’s season, as multiple celebrities from a wide variety of backgrounds will also battle for the coveted glitterball trophy.

One of the celebrities taking to the dancefloor for the show’s 21st season is Nikita Kanda, who, at 28-years-old, is one of the younger celebrities this year, with the average age being 42-years-old.

Nikita is an English radio presenter and broadcaster. After joining the BBC Asian Network in 2021, she became the presenter of the Asian Network Breakfast in July 2022. She is from Birmingham.

Kanda has also tried her luck on dating shows, as she also appeared as one of the thirty women on the final series of the popular ITV dating show fronted by Paddy McGuinness. 'Take Me Out,' in 2019.

Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed over the years either. For her work on the Asian Network Breakfast Show, where she was made permanent host in 2023, she was nominated for Presenter of the Year at the Asian Media Awards.