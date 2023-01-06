Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp - who plays Will in the hit Netflix show - shared a TikTok last night (January 5) opening up about his sexuality. The actor captioned the video ‘I guess i’m more similar to Will than I thought’.

The 18-year-old rapidly rose to fame after joining the Stranger Things cast in its debut series in 2016. Schnapp - who was 12 at the time - won the role of Will Byers and became a pivotal part of the award-winning show.

In the most recent instalment of the coming-of-age phenomenon, it was hinted that Schnapp’s character Will might have feelings for his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Noah confirmed that his character was in fact gay, he told Variety: “It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike.”

On Thursday night, Schnapp shared a TikTok while dressed in a grey hoodie where he syncs to the trend - “You know what it never was: that Serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it would never be that serious.”

Text overlaying the heartwarming video read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know”.

