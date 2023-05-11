Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm

Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm. The DCI Banks actor was accused of punching a man in the early hours of May 30, 2021, outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

During the trial, jurors at Newcastle Crown Court heard allegations that Mr Tompkinson’s actions caused Karl Poole to fall and fracture his skull at around 5.30am. The 57-year-old actor said he acted in self-defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told the jury Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall had been the "definition of drunk and disorderly". As he gave evidence to the court, the DCI Banks star insisted he did not punch Mr Poole but pushed him away in self-defence. He added he called the police after seeing Mr Poole and Andrew Hall drunk in the street.

The defendant said: "They were making a lot of noise and they could barely stand. I thought it was in their best interests as well to get them assisted home at least.”

Most Popular

Prosecutors claimed Mr Tompkinson had "snapped" and "lashed out" at Mr Poole in "disgust" at his behaviour. But Mr Tompkinson told jurors the contact "wasn’t enough to knock a sober man off his feet".

The actor also explained his career had been put on hold due to the court case and he has lost work as a result.

Advertisement