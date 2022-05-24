Smoking singles are three times more likely to be ‘left on the shelf’

As 38% of online daters would swipe left to reject a would-be love interest if they were seen smoking or vaping in their profiles.

Interestingly, more men admitted to swiping left on women seen smoking cigarettes on their profiles (42% vs 36%), which was slightly lower for visibly vaping but saw a similar ratio split (38% vs 33%). Roll up cigarettes were voted as the least attractive smoking device according to one fifth of the nation.

A bold quarter of those polled have lied about their smoking habits on their dating profile, while 1 in 4 admit to have strategically cut a date short due to the other party lighting up or taking a puff. A further two thirds also agree it’s very impolite of their date to smoke around them without asking for permission first with 32% saying it makes them feel “disgusted” and 26% said they feel annoyed.

Darren Griffin, UK Country Manager from ZYN comments:

“It’s reassuring that so many non-smokers have suggested healthier alternatives to their dates and this will no doubt help us achieve our ultimate goal.

“We’re confident that we’ll see a smoke-free world by 2030 - which is still quite a way away; so it’s interesting to see that this is already something most Brits wouldn’t like to see on a potential partners’ dating profile.

“With ZYN, not only is it discreet, it can be enjoyed without interruption to where the user is or what they’re doing - making sure everyone is present enough to secure that all important second date!”

Second dates

The study of 2,000 non-smokers commissioned by nicotine pouch brand ZYN, found that two in three wouldn’t go on a second date if their companion smoked during their first encounter and over a third said the smell of cigarettes on a date was a major turn off.

Online daters are also keen to avoid smokers' breath, as over half of Brits said they would swerve an end of the night kiss if their date had smoked.

In a list of top ten dating “no-nos”, the smell of cigarettes came out on top; followed by bad breath, body odour and stained teeth.

Top Ten dating no-no’s

Body odour/poor hygiene Bad breath Cigarette breath Taking recreational drugs Smelling of cigarette smoke Having food in teeth Insulting bar staff or waiters Food around the mouth Mid-date cigarette breaks Chewing with mouth open

For smokers who have been limiting their dating options due to smoking habits, Swedish Match Brand ZYN are tobacco-free, smoke-free alternatives for nicotine users with a reduced risk from cigarettes.