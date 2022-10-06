A woman who recently poured liquid faeces over a memorial dedicated to the late Sir Captain Tom Moore will spend three weeks in custody as she awaits sentencing.

Madeline Budd, from Manchester, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 4), after being charged with criminal damage to a war memorial to the value of £200 the previous day.

She was arrested on Sunday (October 2) in Central London after attending a protest for the group End UK Private Jets.

A bail bid was denied, despite it including promises she would stay away from protests, and she will now face 21 days in custody.

Prosecutor Jordan Pratt said: “On Friday 30 September the defendant attended a location in Hatton where there is a statue of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

“The statue is situated in a public area next to a road. She approached the statue and poured a bucket of human faeces all over this statue.

“She was wearing a white t-shirt which said ‘End UK Private Jets. This act was filmed. It has already been seen by a number of people. This is an abhorrent act.

“I need not remind the court of the impact that Tom Moore had. He was a figurehead who people rallied round to raise tens of millions of pounds walking round his garden at the height of the pandemic.”

Sir Tom shot to fame during the pandemic as he raised around £33 million for the NHS doing laps of his garden aged 100.

Despite mobility issues causing him to use a walker at the time, it didn’t stop him raising the eye-watering sum of money.