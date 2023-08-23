Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a DPD driver died in Shrewsbury. Officers were called after a 23-year-old was attacked on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill at around 1.05pm yesterday (August 22).

Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite their best efforts, the man sadly died at the scene. Four men aged 24, 22, 26 and 24, were arrested and remain in police custody being quizzed by detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Earlier this afternoon a man was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

“Four people are in custody as our investigation continues. Residents will see an increased police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could prove crucial to our enquiries, in particular we’re keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.