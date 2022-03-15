Shop local this Mother's Day and bag a pretty little treat!

Pretty Little Treats Company is a small, family-run business based in Yorkshire. The brand specialises in luxury, vintage-style gifts which give that confident feeling.

This Mother's Day, Pretty Little Treats have the perfect gifts for the special lady in your life. The 'For Mum' gift set comes in a range of boxes.

Why not treat the special lady in your life with a luxury gift set (photo: pretty little treats)

In addition, you have the freedom to choose which products to include in the set. From lip balms and perfume to bubble baths and wax melts, there is so much on offer.

The company is also welcoming customers to visit its brand new store in Denby Dale. The boutique offers a unique opportunity to see crafted treats up close.

Vicky Woodger, Owner at Pretty Little Treats said: "Our aim has always been to produce luxurious and unique gifts which are guaranteed to make our customers feel special.

Our ethos in creating environmentally friendly products and using natural ingredients is at the heart of everything we do."