NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York speaks onstage at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry at The 92nd Street Y New York, on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. A spokesperson for the duchess confirmed the news and said that the surgery was successful after being given the news following a ‘routine’ mammogram screening.

It has been reported that the duchess left the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday (June 25) which has been treating members of the Royal Family for decades. Ferguson is reportedly now back home and recovering in Windsor.

Ferguson discussed her diagnosis on the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talk which will be released on June 26. She recorded the episode before being admitted to hospital.

In a statement her spokesman said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

The spokesman continued: “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

