Sainsbury’s is launching more low-cost prices for Nectar customers in supermarkets and online ahead of the bank holiday season. Sainsbury’s shoppers with a Nectar card can expect lower prices on favourite brands such as Cadbury, Kellogg’s and Heinz, with selected products available at half price.

Hopeful for some sunshine, and prepping for your first barbecue of the year? Nectar Prices has you covered with Pimms 1L reduced from £22 to only £10, taking off more than half the price. Meanwhile, more savings can be found on BBQ essentials including Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 565g and Doritos Cool Original.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re putting off your spring cleaning save some cash with Nectar Prices Fairy Platinum Plus Deep Clean Tablets x42 for £6.00 instead of £12.00. And for shoppers on the lookout to get more for their money can benefit from a range of offers including Robinsons Double Strength No Added Sugar Fruit Squash (Orange) 1L being reduced to £1.50 instead of £2.50, and Loyd Grossman sauces prices halved to £1.50 a jar.

If you’re already a Nectar customer all you need to do is scan your app or swipe the card at checkout to save money. Customers shopping online will have discounts applied automatically if their Nectar and Sainsbury’s accounts are linked.

Most Popular

Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers

Sainsbury’s - how to sign up to Nectar Prices

Advertisement

Advertisement