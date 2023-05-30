RSPCA issues advice on what to do if you find a stray cat - who to contact

The animal charity RSPCA has issued advice on how to help a stray cat. If you or someone you know has found a stray, feral or lost cat, there are a few things you can do to help them out.

You should do a range of things if you find a stray cat, which largely depends on the cat’s nature – for example, if they’re approachable or not. While charities such as the RSPCA help out cats and pets who are most in need, the charity’s website states they can’t respond to calls about healthy, stray cats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s estimated that 100,000 cats go missing in the UK every year, according to Petplan. If you happen to come across one of these missing cats, here’s what to do according to the RSPCA.

What to do if you find a stray, feral or lost cat

Most Popular

Check to see if the cat is wearing a collar or tag with contact details. Only approach the cat if they are calm.

Ask around locally to see if the cat has roamed over a wide area. Sometimes, these cats can be mistaken for strays even if they have owners.

Contact the local vet to scan for a microchip.

Ask around locally and use social media to advertise.

Register the found cat on Animal Search UK.

What to do if you find an injured stray cat

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you find an injured stray or feral cat, you should contain them and take them to a vet but only if they are approachable. However, if you’re taking a sick or injured stray cat to the vet and the cat needs minimal care, you might be expected to take the cat away.

You can fit a paper collar if the cat needs it. You should contact your local animal shelter or a charity to see if they can help.

How to rehome a stray cat

If you can’t find a cat’s owner, you can rehome a stray cat. Kittens can be rehomed at eight weeks old.

Advertisement

Advertisement