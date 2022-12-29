The Royal Mint has today revealed the first five commemorative coins for 2023, featuring His Majesty King Charles III’s official coinage portrait. The release is the first chance for collectors to own a set of 2023 dated coins.

The release marks the first time people will see the portrait of the King on a £2 coin. The first 50p coins to feature the monarch were released into circulation in December 2022. The Royal Mint initially unveiled the image in September 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II memorial coin range and all new coins struck from January 1 will now bear the profile of King Charles.

Rebecca Morgan, Divisional Director of the Collector Services at The Royal Mint said: “This year is particularly special for The Royal Mint , as we unveil the first coins of 2023 bearing His Majesty King Charles III official coin portrait, which also includes a commemorative £5 coin to celebrate His Majesty’s 75th birthday. The Annual Set provides members of the public with an opportunity to collect the very first coins of 2023 with The King’s portrait and mark this historic transition in monarchy on coins.”

The latest collection will consist of five coins that will celebrate significant moments, and anniversaries taking place in 2023. As well as a £5 coin marking the King’s birthday, there will be two £2 coins commemorating the life of The Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and the centenary of the Flying Scotsman.

The 2023 collection will also consist of a 50p celebrating 75 years of the NHS. Established in 1948 with the aim of providing care, based on need, and free at the point of use, the National Health Service has been a vital component of British society since its creation. The coin features a reverse design which incorporates words that reflect our universal appreciation of the NHS.

The collection will be completed by another 50p piece commemorating 75 years of the Windrush generation. This coin commemorates 75 years since the ship’s arrival and features a design by the artist Valda Jackson, whose parents came to Britain from the Caribbean, which depicts two of the ship’s passengers set against a backdrop of the Union flag.

Anne Jessopp, CEO of The Royal Mint , said: “The Royal Mint has an official duty to strike the coins of UK monarchs and has been responsible for doing so since the reign of Alfred the Great. As the official maker of UK coins, The Royal Mint has been proud to strike every single UK coin for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years. As we enter the New Year, we will start to see one of the biggest changes to UK coins for decades take place as King Charles III’s portrait begins to appear on all new UK coins.”

So, how can you get your hands on the 2023 Royal Mint collection ? Here’s everything you need to know.

Royal Mint 2023 collection - how to buy

The 2023 commemoration sets will be available in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes, from January 2 when you can purchase your very own set via the Royal Mint website. Prices will start at £50 for a Brilliant Uncirculated set, going all the way up to £10,390 for a Platinum Proof collection. Each of the coins will also be available individually.