Royal Mail looking to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas - how to apply

Royal Mail has launched a recruitment drive to hire around 20,000 seasonal workers this winter.

The new recruits will help with the Christmas post and increasing amounts of online shopping.

When will the jobs be available?

Temporary jobs will be available from the end of October to early in the new year.

Parcelforce is also looking for seasonal drivers and other workers.

Where will the jobs be based?

Around 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.

An additional 3,650 workers will be recruited on Royal Mail Group’s express parcels business, Parcelforce Worldwide, 1,500 at its international parcel hub at Heathrow and 650 data inputting roles at three sites in the UK

What will the jobs involve?

The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.

How to apply

Go to the Royal Mail’s careers site to see the latest opportunities, with the temporary roles available from the end of this month to early 2022.

What did Royal Mail say?

Royal Mail chief people officer Zareena Brown said: “Our seasonal workforce is incredibly important to our operation and we very much look forward to welcoming those who return year after year as well as those who may be joining us for the first time.

“Being part of delivering Christmas is a brilliant experience and one that we know offers lots of opportunities for employment and engagement in the communities we serve.”