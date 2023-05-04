RMT members have back fresh strikes, with the result meaning rail strikes could continue until November. A spokesperson for the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said there has been an “overwhelming backing for further strike action” from members.

The results saw rail workers from 14 different train companies vote overwhelmingly for further action - with almost 90 per cent voting in favour. The turnout was 70 per cent.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It is clear from these results that members are not prepared to accept a pay offer based on mass job cuts and major attacks on their terms and conditions.

“This sends a clear message to the employers that the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals.

“They need to get around the table with RMT and negotiate in good faith for a better deal for rail workers.”

Last week, the RMT announced a strike on Saturday May 13 - the same day as Eurovision is held in Liverpool. It came just after train drivers union Aslef said members would strike on May 12 and 31 and June 3.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the 14 train operators, said the outcome was disappointing but not surprising. In a statement they said: “"The vote that really matters is for the deal on the table developed in conjunction with RMT negotiators but then subsequently rejected out of hand in unflattering terms by their executive committee.

"The RMT membership would be forgiven for wondering why they are only ever offered a vote to extend this dispute and a never vote to end it. We can only assume that the executive committee is fixed on continuing this dispute for its own reasons, despite the damage is causing to an industry still being subsidised up to £175 million a month extra post covid, to our passengers' lives and to Britain's reputation for hosting high profile events like Eurovision.